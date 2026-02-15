Some folks are waking up to quite the chill this morning! A weak cold front is moving through New England, and while that front won’t result in any precipitation, it will result in a bit of a cold shock to the system in some Bay State towns. For example, areas like Fitchburg and Bedford woke up to the single digits, while the Cape woke up to the upper 20s and low 30s.

This afternoon, everyone will be back into the low 30s. It’s a little cool for this time of year, but with light winds and plenty of sunshine, it’ll feel pretty nice!

Things get more active overnight tonight, thanks to the storm we’ve been watching for days. This storm still looks like it’ll stay south of us, with parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, the South Coast and Islands seeing a snow shower or two, while the rest of us end up with just some clouds and a flurry. With highs back in the upper 30s (riiiiight about average for this time of year) and winds staying light, it’ll actually be a pretty decent day overall.

If you’re taking the long weekend to head to the mountains, I don’t think the forecast could be much better! You’ll get a bluebird day today with temperatures in northern New England between 20-25 degrees. Temperatures stay the same tomorrow, and while northern New England will also see more clouds, the winds still stay calm, and a few snow showers will give you a pretty perfect picture of winter in New England!

Enjoy the relatively calm forecast now, because things get funky as we progress through next week. Tuesday is nice enough, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 40s (yay)! However, it’ll be a breezy day as well.



We’ll stay in the upper 30s and low 40s on Wednesday, but this is also when our unsettled stretch begins.

A few areas of energy will move through southern Canada into New England between Wednesday and Saturday. This will lead to, more or less, a parade of small, punchy storms in that time frame. While it won’t be precipitating every hour in that stretch (phew), we will have rounds of rain, snow, and some in between thanks to a warmer temperature trend. Be prepared with the snow boots, the umbrella, and whatever else you need when Mother Nature throws a little of everything our way!