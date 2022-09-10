Wildfire smoke from western wildfires will lead to a hazy sky for the rest of Saturday, otherwise sunshine remains in place with high pressure overhead. Temps will make it into the upper 70s and 80s for highs this afternoon, cooler along the coast. Lingering smoke could make for yet another vibrant sunset this evening, before moving out of the area by Sunday afternoon.

Rain chances return during the work week, with a low pressure system moving in from the south. Scattered showers could develop as early as Sunday evening, but the majority of the rain should hold off until Monday morning.

Rain chances remain in the forecast through Tuesday, before drier weather arrives midweek.

If you’re headed to the beach today, dangerous rip currents and high surf are likely along the shoreline today. This is all courtesy of Hurricane Earl, that continues to churn up waters along the eastern seaboard. Fortunately conditions will start to improve this evening.