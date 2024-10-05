After a chance for some isolated light showers this morning, the rest of the weekend looks fantastic!

We have that chance through about 10 a.m., and then the rest of the day we’ll be brightening up and warming up a lot. Highs today will be unseasonably warm in the low to mid 70s.

For your Saturday night out, get ready for clear skies and cooling temperatures. In fact, overnight many of us will drop down to the upper 40s to low 50s. Along the coast, it’ll be more mild in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be bright and much more seasonable with highs in the upper 60s.

We get in on some much-needed rain heading into Monday, with an over 80-percent chance for spotty showers throughout the day. It will already be raining for the morning commute. Highs will be on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s.

We dry back out heading into Tuesday.

Tuesday will still be on the cooler side in the low to mid 60s again.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry and cool with highs only near 60 degrees.

However, those mornings will be downright chilly. Expect lows away from the coast to dip down all the way into the upper 30s. Make sure your home’s heating system is in working condition!