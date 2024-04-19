After a damp and dreary day yesterday with temps held down into the 40s for most, we start today off on a drier note. Despite a fair amount of clouds in place, we’ll have some breaks of sun, allowing for temps to warm up fairly nicely. We’ll top off near 60 away from the coast, but hold close to 50 along the immediate shoreline.

While we start off this evening dry, overnight, a few scattered showers move in. By daybreak tomorrow, a steady rain is likely, with a few embedded downpours possible. The rain won’t last all day, but from 6am-Noon, it’ll likely be cool and wet. Rain totals run 0.25-0.50″.

Once the rain tapers off around midday, some early to mid afternoon sun breaks out and temps will jump up to near 60. Although an early evening spot showers is possible tomorrow, much of the rest of the weekend from midday tomorrow, through Sunday will be dry. Sunday is a bit breezy too as winds gust to 30mph.

The overall pattern the next several days is fairly seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s.