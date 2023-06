After a soggy Saturday, nicer weather is in the forecast for Father’s day as the low pressure system heads east of New England.

Although showers will linger into the early morning hours Sunday, most of the day is looking dry with the exception of an isolated shower or two.

Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and warm into the upper 60s to low 70s for the afternoon.

The long term pattern is also looking less unsettled, with sunshine and summerlike weather returning late week.