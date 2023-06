After starting the weekend with scattered thunderstorms, nicer weather is in the forecast on Sunday

Temperatures will start in the 50s, but warm up into the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Although most of the area is expected to stay dry, there is still a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm (about 15%).

Unsettled weather returns on Monday with scattered showers and storms returning back into the forecast.