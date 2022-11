After a rainy and windy Saturday morning, dry weather is moving in Saturday afternoon with some warmth still sticking around.

However, colder weather will move in this evening, with temperatures back in the 50s late Saturday evening.

On Sunday a few showers are possible through midday as a quick-moving low passes behind a cold front. High temperatures will stay in the 50s on Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to fall through Monday, getting back into the 40s for high temps Monday afternoon.