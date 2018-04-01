No April Fool’s Joke, Some Snow In Forecast!

Happy Sunday and Happy Easter!

A mild start with lots of clouds around this morning with sunshine on the increase this afternoon after a cold front clears the coast…temps reach the mid to upper 50’s. The big story today will be a gusty west wind which will be howling much of the day with peak gusts up to 30 mph.

Chilly tonight with winds diminishing early but clouds will be on the increase as a weak area of low pressure approaches from the west. With cold air in place, we’ll see light snow breaking out from southwest to northeast after 6am as the system rapidly tracks south of New England. Light snow will be arriving by or just after 8 am in the Boston Metro area but thankfully, we’re not expecting a major event for the area. The steadiest shield of snow will be confined to far Southern New England where 1-3″ of snow will fall, most of it falls on the non-asphalt surfaces but if the snow falls heavy enough, it could make some roads a bit slick. A slushy inch or so can be expected here in the Metro area, again with much of that falling on non-asphalt surfaces.

Latest snow map with the highest amounts confined to coastal Southern New England.

(Wish the below graphic was an April Fool’s joke!)

Have a great rest of your weekend!

~David

