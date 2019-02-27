No Messy Wintry Mix This Time, Just Snow Moving In

Snowflakes have already started falling in western MA, and have since continued to inch farther eastward through the afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted for southern New England through 7AM Thursday due to a plowable snow and slick roads.

With the colder air in place today in southern New England, as the snow moves in, it will stick immediately. As far as timing into the viewing area, a band of snow will likely move in along the Mass Pike by 9PM, that line expanding north and south, filling in the snow across the region by midnight.

These snow showers will continue through the overnight and start to taper during the Thursday morning commute. Expect back roads and untreated sidewalks to be snow-covered and slick, so be sure to add extra time to clear off your car ahead of the morning commute. By 7AM Thursday, main roads should just be wet as side roads will likely remain snow-covered. The consistency of this snow will be fluffy since we do not expect any mixing or icing with this storm like we have in previous winter storms.

Snow showers will begin to taper around 7AM, with some lingering snow bands on the back side of this system lingering along the coastline, mainly along the South Shore and the Cape through midday Thursday. It’s a plowable snow for most of the region with accumulations between 2-5″ for a wide swath of the Bay State, with a few higher totals possible along and north of the Pike (mainly out towards the Worcester Hills, and higher elevations). 3-4″ of fluffy snow is expected for the Greater Boston-area, 2-3″ for the Merrimack Valley, 2-4″ along the South Shore and less amounts for parts of the Cape and Islands.

Morning snow showers give way to a slow, gradual clearing of the skies from west to east as this system departs. High temperatures on Thursday only reach to 30°, Friday remains dry under mostly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 30s.

We’re keeping an eye on the next chance for snow Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This could make for another round of accumulating snowfall. Sunday features a dry start before another system sweeps in with a possible wintry mix late Sunday night into early Monday morning’s commute.

Then, the extended forecast into the middle of the next work week features dry and unseasonably cold conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s and lows in the lower teens.