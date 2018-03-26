No snow this week!

No snow heading our way this week, yahoo! Unfortunately, still some chilly weather ahead but there are signs we get a break from this chilly pattern for a bit. Today was yet another colder than average day with most towns along the coast (Boston included) only near 40. The normal high temp today for Boston is 48. Like last year, this March has been featuring colder temps than February!



This can be soul crushing….now, early spring in New England is never what we think it should be…sunny, temps in the 60s with no wind but in reality, that’s rarely the case. Yes, you can score a few days here & there in early spring but I’ve always been of the opinion that the true first day of spring is Patriots Day/Marathon Monday as by that time, the pattern is less likely to produce cold and snow. Much of March, the jet stream has taken on this look:



#MarchSadness. By the end of the week, that jet stream will revert to its February position (mild):



At that time, the numbers will begin to warm. We will have to go through some work to get that jet stream to change (ie weather) but no snow, rather, clouds and a few showers for both Wednesday and Thursday:



As of now, Easter Sunday looks nice! A word of caution, that jet stream will snap back into a cold shape middle of next week and linger for about a week which means temps will be cold yet again:



I woudn’t be shocked if it snows again between Easter and the Marathon…..but again….your focus should be mid April for better spring weather to finally show up!

~JR