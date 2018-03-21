Nor’easter #4

While we headline the weather forecast with another nor’easter, this one won’t be as prolific as the last few to hit. Snow #s won’t be as high, power outages won’t be as pervasive, winds won’t hit hurricane force and coastal flooding will be minor. With all that said, we still have some snow and wind to contend overnight, into tomorrow morning.

The late start to the snow today is thanks to plenty of dry air in place. Eventually, the dry air will partly lose the battle tonight as snow bands start to back on in, becoming steady/heavy at times overnight into early tomorrow morning. While most of the accumulating snow is done with by 8am, there will be a little light snow past that, until late morning, although road conditions should improve quickly early on. Below are expected snow totals for the area. Car tops and patio furniture will have more on it than the roads. Additionally, if the drier air is tough to overcome, expect lower end of range numbers in your town. All and all, not that impressive of a storm compared to the last few.



Winds will be gusty overnight, gusting to 45mph at the coast and 50-60mph across Cape Ann and Cape Cod as well as the Islands. High tide rolls in between 3-4am, and along with it, minor coastal flooding.

Temps bounce back to near 40 tomorrow afternoon. Drip, drip, drip.

Have a good night.

