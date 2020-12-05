Nor’Easter Bringing Heavy Rain, Snow and Whipping Winds

A messy mix of heavy rain changing to heavy snow coupled up with whipping winds has southern New England bracing for impact (and for the impending power outages).

A Winter Storm Warning has been expanded to include NE MA, the Merrimack Valley, Metrowest and Boston until midnight for heavy snow expected. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for portions of SE MA for heavy snow possible.

The main concern with this nor’easter is the heavy, wet snow that will stick to power lines and trees, which could create numerous power outages for central MA and those higher elevations that are expected to get up to a foot of snow.

The strong wind gusts will be a concern along the immediate eastern coastline which could see winds shift from the NE to the NW and picking up through the afternoon, up to 60 MPH gusts possible for those under the High Wind Warning, gusts up to 50 MPH for those under the Wind Advisory.

The snowfall rates could reach 1-2″ per hour, which will reduce visibility and cover the roads quickly, making for tough travel.

The travel conditions go downhill quick this afternoon and will continue to be treacherous through this evening as the snow will continue to come down.

It’s not until later tonight, around midnight, that the snow starts to taper. Temperatures tonight dive into the upper 20s to low 30s.

The system is out of here early tomorrow morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies for Sunday, and a blustery NW wind that will make for wind chills into the 20s Sunday afternoon.

For the work week, aside from a few showers Tuesday mainly south, the bulk of the week is quiet, allowing for some melting through the first half of the week with highs into the upper 30s, more melting expected for the end of the week with highs into the mid 40s.