We start to feel the impacts of a nor’easter today! Rain fills in south to north. The wind picks up too. The storm lingers through Tuesday. Although, the peak of the event will be tonight through tomorrow morning.

Radar and satellite below shows our weather setup. The area of low pressure that is our coastal storm is off the Carolina coast. There’s been rain and ongoing flash flooding for South Carolina this morning. Meanwhile, the precipitation shield extends to the Islands. As of this blog writing, showers have overspread Nantucket. High pressure north of the Canadian Maritimes will interact with this coastal low. It will drive up the pressure gradient increasing our northeast wind. That’s the reason gusty wind will be one of the impacts over the next couple of days.

Rain will fill in south to north through this afternoon. Expect a steady rain this evening with pockets of heavier rain. The rain picks up this evening and overnight. That’s when some of the heaviest rain will fall. It’s a wind-driven rain as the gusts pick up. Tomorrow’s rain now looks more scattered with embedded downpours at times through the day. Another surge of moisture moves in tomorrow night into Tuesday. Showers linger, but won’t be heavy, for Tuesday.

Rain totals will range northwest to southeast from 1-3″ for most. Higher amounts near/above 4″ are possible for parts of southeast Mass.

Wind will be strongest for the Cape and Islands. Gusts up to 50-60 mph could lead to tree damage and power outages. A wind advisory and warning for these areas runs through tomorrow.

The persistent push of onshore wind and coming off higher tides will lead to minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. We’ll watch for shallow pockets of flooding and splashover around the high tides this evening through tomorrow.

Today’s highs will be cooler in the upper 50s/near 60. We stay cool in the upper 50s through Tuesday. The sunshine returns for us on Wednesday. It stays breezy with wind out of the northwest Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday there’s a chance for a shower mainly for the Cape. Finally the wind relaxes by the end of the day Friday. We’ll have less wind, and it will be nice Saturday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black