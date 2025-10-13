While we are past the peak of the nor’easter, we will still continue to see some lingering rain and wind all the way into Tuesday.

Rain shower chances will continue for the rest of your Monday. While a lot of it will be light, there will still be some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times. Many locations could pick up an additional 1 to 3 inches of rain through Tuesday.

This comes after many spots picked up between 2 to 4 inches of rain already, with some hot spots nearing 5 inches of rain.

While it will be windy the rest of Monday, the wind will slowly diminish tonight into Tuesday.

Many locations on the Cape and the islands saw winds peak over 50 mph Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Tuesday won’t be the best day, either. While it won’t be nearly as bad as Sunday and Monday, we will still have some showers around. However, they’ll just be a bit more scattered. Winds will be breezy as well, but again to a lesser extent than Sunday and Monday. I’d still pack your umbrella, rain coat and rain boots!

By Tuesday late afternoon, we’ll be completely dry. Highs will still be chilly in the upper 50s with the breeze making it feel a bit cooler.

Conditions greatly improve Wednesday. While we won’t shake the breeze, skies will be partly sunny with highs into the low 60s.

Thursday is looking dry for most with just a chance for a shower on the Cape. Highs will be cool in the mid 50s and it’ll still be breezy. A slight breeze will linger into Friday with highs in the upper 50s. The weekend looks great: dry, not breezy anymore with highs in the low 60s Saturday but all the way back into the low 70s for Sunday.

We’re tracking our next chance for rain next Monday.