Blah!… The theme of the weather today as winds are out of the east to northeast with plenty of clouds rolling in and occasional patches of drizzle sliding through. With the clouds and damp breeze, temps are stuck today in the lower 50s on average. Any patchy drizzle we get doesn’t amount to much, so we should be able to get a lot of those afternoon kids sports in, it’ll just be a raw late afternoon/early evening on the ball fields. Tomorrow, those games are washed out.



As energy transfers to a developing low just to our south tomorrow, steadier rain starts to overspread the area tomorrow morning, increasing in intensity by midday. The afternoon will be plagued with locally heavy rain and gusty northeasterly breezes. As the wind ramps up, late afternoon/evening wind gusts push 25-40mph inland and 40-50mph along the coast. Pockets of minor coastal flooding are possible around the early evening high tide.

Rain tapers off to lighter showers overnight tomorrow and those showers linger into Friday morning. All said and done, most towns and cities pick up 1-2″ of rain with localized 2-3″ amounts possible where the heaviest bands set up.

Friday afternoon looks cool and cloudy, but also mostly dry with temps back into the mid 50s.

Any breaks of sun is limited on Saturday as mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers push through. Highs recover into the mid 50s to lower 60s.



While a spot shower is possible Sunday and Memorial Day, much of the time is rain-free with more breaks of sunshine and temps warming back up. We’ll be close to 70 again by Monday.