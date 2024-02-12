After record high temperatures over the weekend, a Nor’easter is expected to bring heavy snow, strong wind, and potential for coast flooding.

Late Monday evening clouds will start building in from the south with light rain and snow showers developing after midnight.

Around 4-6am heavier bands of snow will develop across the area, and continue to intensify through the morning Tuesday.

Snowfall rates could exceed 1.5″ per hour, and with high wind gusts 35mph+, travel conditions are expected to be very poor across the area.

The storm starts to taper off mid-afternoon for most, but not without leaving behind up to a foot of snow for a good portion of Southern New England.

Peak wind gusts are expected Tuesday afternoon, with gusts upwards of 40mph likely along the coast from the NNE.

With a high astronomical tide Tuesday afternoon, coastal flooding is also a concern, with minor to moderate flooding possible.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team as the storm approaches New England!