Get ready for a wet next few days across Massachusetts! Our first nor’easter of the season is here, and it will continue to bring in rain and gusty winds all the way through Tuesday.

First, let’s talk about the rain. Rain started falling Sunday morning across the Cape and the islands, and it is already widespread across the bay state. It will continue through the night with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.

There will be more moderate to heavy rain for Monday morning. At least it’s a holiday, so there won’t be major commuting traffic.

While the showers may break up some into Monday night, they’ll still be lingering. In fact, the rain will linger into Tuesday morning with chances for spotty showers.

By the time the rain wraps up Tuesday, farther north will see around 1 to 3 inches while across east and southeastern Massachusetts, around 2 to 4 inches will fall.

Considering this rain will accumulate over three days, road flooding won’t be major, but there will be some nuisance street flooding. If you want to help out your neighborhood, make sure the storm drains stay clear of leaves!

The wind will be the most impactful aspect of this storm. Inland, gusts will only reach 30 to 40 mph, but on the coast and on the Cape, wind gusts will reach 40 to 50 mph. Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard could see gusts as high as 55 mph. That’s where some tree damage and some power outages are a possibility.

It’s always best to prepare for the worst but hope for the best. Preparing for a power outage on the Cape and the islands isn’t the worst idea. Inland, I’d just make sure to keep your phone charged up in case you need to contact anyone.

With strong onshore winds, a coastal flood advisory remains in effect from 4 to 8 a.m. Monday for Nantucket and Martha’s vineyard for the Monday morning high tide. Minor coasting flooding is possible there with up to a half-foot of inundation.

Otherwise, temperatures will stay cool throughout the storm in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday we’ll reach the low 60s with breezy conditions still under partly sunny skies. Thursday, back into the mid 50s with the chance for a spot shower on the Cape. Friday, upper 50s with a breeze and a sun/cloud mix. Saturday and Sunday both look dry in the 60s.

Stay tuned!