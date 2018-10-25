Nor’easter This Weekend

The next couple days are cool, but dry. So, let’s talk turkey… Nor’easter lined up for Saturday.

Rain and wind picks early Saturday morning and peaks in intensity mid morning to early afternoon. The strongest winds look to line up around the Saturday early afternoon high tide, promoting a 1 to 1.5′ storm surge on top of an astronomical high tide of 11.1′. That likely yields to widespread minor coastal flooding along the coastline in the Noon-4pm timeframe.

Rain totals run 1 to 1.5″ with localized 2″ amounts possible. River and streams will handle that without issue.

Wind gusts are strong, especially at the coast. Strongest winds will gust over 50mph across Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

Sunday is milder and drier, although a spot shower or two can’t be ruled out. Monday brings more cool showers.

Halloween so far does not look to scary. Highs in the 50s and dry, 40s by trick or treat time.

@clamberton7 -twitter