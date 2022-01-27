A Winter Storm Watch has been expanded to include Middlesex and Worcester County along with portions of Connecticut from late Friday night through Saturday due to heavy snow and strong wind gusts that could make for difficult travel.

Ahead of the storm Saturday, this morning is a frigid start with many starting off in the single digits (and that’s not even factoring in the wind). Temperatures moderate into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. We’ll see some high level clouds slide in this afternoon, giving the sky that filtered look.

Tonight, it will not be nearly as cold as last night as clouds will increase in coverage and lows only dip into the upper teens to low 20s.

The bulk of our Friday is dry aside from a few passing flakes. Highs will stretch into the low 30s.

Friday night is when we start to notice the leading edge of snow showers advancing along the southern coast of New England (around 11pm).

As the nor’easter advances north, the snow will fill in across the region, with the possibility for some heavier snow bands to set up along the immediate coastline by midday (where our highest snowfall totals are expected with the current track of the storm).

From mid-morning to sunset, we will be in the thick of it with those embedded heavy snow bands on the backside of this nor’easter leading to those higher snowfall totals.

Speaking of the snowfall forecast, a foot of snow is possible for eastern MA from the North Shore to Boston to SE MA to the Upper Cape. Some mixing for the Outer Cape could lower snow totals just a bit there. MetroWest to central MA are expected to get a half a foot of snow, but those totals will drop off the farther west you get.

On top of the significant snow, the other impacts associated with this storm are the strong wind gusts and coastal flooding.

The timing of the strongest gusts looks to be mid-morning through the afternoon (when the heaviest of the snow is expected for eastern MA). With strong gusts, blowing snow will be likely and could create reduced visibility and blizzard conditions. For a storm to be classified as a blizzard, you falling or blowing snow, gusts at least 35 mph, and visibility at or below 1/4 of a mile for at least 3 hours.

For the coastal flooding aspect of the storm, with the battering surf and rough seas, around the morning and evening high tide (which are astronomical high tides), we’re looking at minor to moderate coastal flooding with 1-2 ft of inundation and significant beach erosion.

The snow tapers Saturday night and drier conditions prevail for the second half of the weekend.

The dry pattern continues into the start of the next work week and we’ll see a slight warm-up by Wednesday with highs into the mid-40s.