Nor’easter to Sunny & 60 This Afternoon

A nasty start this Wednesday morning with a cold rain and gusty coastal wind. With temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 to start the day, it’s just warm enough to support mostly rain, as snow has been limited to the higher terrain in Worcester County. Even there, with temps running in the mid 30s, combined with a warm ground, not much has accumulated. The coastal storm delivering the rain and wind this morning is a potent one, but one that’s about 50-100 miles too far southeast of us to bring us damaging winds at the coast. With that said, we’ll see gusts 30-50mph across the Cape and Islands this morning, then 40-50mph behind the storm for all of us later this afternoon and early this evening. We’ll also watch temperatures jump up into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon with returning sun!

Tomorrow will be cooler as well as Friday with the next chance for showers arriving Friday evening, into early Saturday. Rain tapers early Saturday morning and the rest of the weekend looks dry and mild. Good for getting some yard work done!

