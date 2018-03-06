Nor’easter Tomorrow

Alrighty, today is the quiet before the storm tomorrow. We’re looking a pretty mild Tuesday forecast, with gradually sunny skies and temperatures in the low-40s.

We’ve got the chance for some light snow showers moving in early tomorrow morning, with a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Thursday early afternoon, for most of Southern New England (where heavy snow is expected).

Although we have this Winter Storm Warning in effect early tomorrow, I’m not expecting heavy snow during the morning hours. So, your morning commute looks just fine. By late morning/early afternoon we do have the chance for some steadier snow across western Massachusetts. Snow fills in and intensifies across central and eastern Mass. mid to late afternoon. By the evening commute we have steady snow and poor visibility.

The heaviest snow looks to fall past 6PM into the overnight hours Wednesday night. Winds will be strong across the coastline, with gusts of 40-50mph, and peak gusts of 55 mph for part of Cape Ann, the middle and lower Cape, as well as Nantucket. Power outages will again be a threat with strong winds (but fortunately we still won’t deal with as strong of wind gusts as last Friday’s Nor’easter)! Areas inland won’t deal with as strong of gusts, but they will see a major dose of heavy wet snow, which will likely weight down power lines and tree limbs. The combination of blustery winds inland combined with the heavy, wet snow will also likely lead to power outages.

Still anticipating heavy snow, especially NW of the I-95 Corridor, with the chance for a rain/snow mix shown in pink below:

The main changes since yesterday impact areas along and NW of I-495, where snow totals have gone up. However, there are still some uncertainties with where this rain/snow line sets up during this storm. So the narrow blue-banding in the snow map are the locations most vulnerable to seeing any change in thought towards snow totals in the next 24 hours.

Otherwise, totals across SE Mass. have remained the same. This storm will have to fight off some warm air as well, as we start out in the low-30s across the Coastal Plain, and warm up into the low-40s early afternoon with very little snow through that time period. So, it’ll be an interesting storm to watch with respect to that rain snow line. We are looking at a strong storm very capable of creating its own cold air, so once we get rip-roaring with snow during the evening hours, we’re likely looking at snowfall rates of 1-3 per hour (particularly NW of the I-95 Corridor).

Tidal concerns revolve around one tide cycle…EARLY Thursday morning. This bring the risk for minor to moderate coastal flooding for the North Shore, and minor coastal flooding concerns for the south shore and Cape.

Don’t put away those shovels just yet!!

~Wren