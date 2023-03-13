Light rain has started to fall across New England. This rain is the leading edge of our storm but for now the precipitation is light. There’s two storms that will merge and that’s when our storm will really ramp up in intensity. That merge has not happened yet. Not much has changed in our thinking from this morning as far as impacts and timing of the storm.

So first things first, I’m going to talk about the CHANGES we made from this morning. Then at the end, I’ll link to the blog from this morning where we went pretty in depth with timing and impacts if you’d like to read more.

SNOW MAP CHANGES:

The only change to the snow map was pulling the 6-12″ back to 495. It’s combination of the rain/snow line holding tight for several hours plus the quick elevation gain that will cause the sharp cut off from manageable snow and a foot or more or snow!

WINTER STORM WARNING/WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES

This is more of a technical change as the winter storm watch for the 95 corridor has been upgraded to a winter weather advisory. The pink shading (winter storm warning) is where the snow will be heavier, amounts will be more, travel impacts felt more. The purple (winter weather advisory) is still for slick and slushy travel but venturing out will be more doable in those areas.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

For those of us on the coast that see and feel the coastal flood impacts, this is a good update. While we’re still expecting coastal flooding, it’s less than what it looked like from before and this morning. Now, we are ONLY worried about the Wednesday morning high tide (around 5AM) and not the Tuesday evening high tide. In addition, the inundation forecast has dropped from 1-2 feet to just 1 foot. That said, this does not account for an incredibly rough surf that we’ll see and likely splash over for much of the day.

Ok, so if you’re looking for the full timeline, impacts (including travel and power outages), and an in depth look at the storm, here’s our very detailed blog from this morning.