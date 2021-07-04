Saturday brought record cold highs and widespread rain through much of the day. The showers are starting to break apart this morning and will reduce to just a spot shower into the late morning before we see some breaks in the clouds.

Yes, we’ll see some peeks of sun for your Fourth with highs rising into the mid to upper 60s (hey, that’s improvement from yesterday’s record chill).

If you’re heading to Tanglewood to catch the Boston Pops 4th of July Spectacular, for the show it will be in the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

For the fireworks this evening, we should be dry under mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 60°.

If you’re holiday weekend continues into Monday, you’re in luck. We see the return of partly sunny skies as well as a slight warm-up as highs stretch into the upper 70s — great for grilling!

We heat things back up on Tuesday and Wednesday with Tuesday hitting around 90° and Wednesday in the upper 80s with both days seeing a chance for a thunderstorm.

Late week, we’re keeping an eye on the track of Elsa which is weakened to a Tropical Storm this morning. The track pushes Elsa towards the Florida Keys and southern Florida for the first half of the week before it climbs up the eastern seaboard.

The track still remains uncertain, but many of the computer models push Elsa just to the south of southern New England which could throw a few tropical downpours our way Thursday or Friday. As always, we will continue to give you the very latest updates.