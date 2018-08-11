Not A Washout, But Wet Weather Pattern Continues

Rain remains in the forecast over the next several days, but they are not going to be total washouts.

The places that received the most rain today was over north central and northeastern MA where some spots saw over 3″ of rain. We’ll see scattered showers over the course of the overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy with some areas of patchy fog.

The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of the Bay State through 8AM Sunday morning, plus, a Coastal Flood Advisory has been posted for the overnight high tide that could bring minor splash over and flooding to the most vulnerable roadways along the coast.

Sunday, the axis of heavy rain will swing closer to the southern coastline and towards the Cape & Islands, at least in the morning hours.

By the afternoon, the heavy rain weakens as it moves northwest and farther inland, closer to the Boston-area. Sunday features more dry times than today for most spots, however that doesn’t mean you won’t need the umbrella from time to time. Highs Sunday will stretch into the mid to upper 70s to low 80s.

Wet weather sticks around to kick off the work week.

The good news is that the sun will eventually return by Tuesday afternoon after some lingering showers slide out. Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies to start before a threat for some afternoon storms as humidity creeps back in. Thursday looks to be the most dry and sun-filled day out of the week. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Jackie Layer