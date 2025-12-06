Get ready for a much more mild Saturday after the frigid day we had Friday. Temperatures this morning are starting off in the 30s, and they’ll pretty much stay there all day long. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be cloudy, and those clouds could produce some isolated light snow or flurries, or some sprinkles, throughout the day.

Sunday looks mainly dry. There will be partial sun in the morning but clouds quickly build again. Highs will top off in the mid to upper 30s, and it won’t be windy. There’s a low-end chance for more isolated light snow showers or flurries Sunday night.

Monday will be bright but cold! Bundle up again; similar to how you did Friday. Lows will be in the teens with highs not topping the upper 20s. The bigger problem? The wind. Wind gusts near 20-25 mph will return, making it feel like the single digits and the teens throughout the day. At least the sun will be shining!

Tuesday morning will be the coldest this week. We’ll be down to the single digits but highs rebound nicely into the low 30s. It’ll be brighter in the morning but clouds will increase as the day goes on and we have another chance for some spotty snow showers in the evening.

Wednesday will feel much more mild! Temperatures will start in the 20s with highs in the low 40s. However, we do have our most widespread chance for some rain and snow that day.

We’ll continue that rain and snow chance into Thursday with lows in the 30s and highs in the low 40s.

Friday we cool back down to the 20s to 30s with more chances for some spotty snow showers. Stay tuned!