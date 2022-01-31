It won’t be as frigid Tuesday morning, but it’s still cold in the single digits and teens. An onshore wind kicks in and that will keep the clouds around most of the day.

Temperatures reach into the mid 30 along and south of the Pike, so these areas will start to see some melting. We struggle to get out of the low 30s north of the Pike. With lots of moisture around there could be patchy freezing drizzle in these locations.

A warm front lifts through the region Wednesday morning keeping the clouds around. Temperatures start below freezing, and then we get into the low 40s in the afternoon. There could be patchy drizzle around with the warm front moving by.

We’ll have a decent amount of melting with highs in the 40s.

We drop into the low and mid 30s Thursday morning so some areas could see refreezing of the puddles created by the snow melt.

We quickly jump back into the low 40s in the afternoon, and there could be a few showers NW of I-495.

Here’s the next thing to keep an eye on. A cold front moves into the region Thursday night into Friday. If the front moves by faster than expected and cold air spills in before a low pressure moves in Friday morning, then this will be an “all snow event”.

Right now it is looking more likely that we have a messy mix where the cold is moving in later so we start as rain and switch to a wintry mix throughout the event.

We’re back to cold highs this upcoming weekend, and then rain/snow move in to kick off next week.