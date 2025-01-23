Temps made it up to around 30 this afternoon, not as cold as these past two afternoons but still below the normal high temp of 36. January is normal our coldest month of the year but this January has been running much colder than the past two. This winter, in general, has featured more cold air than last winter. Check out the number of cold days last winter versus this winter (so far):

Dang! Twice as many cold days versus warm days and we still have the rest of January and all of February to go. If you are looking for any kind of extended warmth, this is not the pattern for that. While it won’t be bitterly cold, very few mild days ahead. Check out the latest 7-day forecast:

You may also notice it’s a dry pattern with only next Wednesday offering a chance of some snow showers. Those snow showers are tied to a cold front, not a snowstorm. As for Friday, looks like mostly sunny but seasonably cold temps expected:

If by some chance you are ok with winter and embracing winter (like yours truly), some decent weather for outdoor winter sports such as backyard skating rinks and/or skiing (even snowshoeing and XC skiing!):

Backyard rinks should be the place to hang this weekend:

Pond Hockey is probably safe but check your pond ice thickness first…5″ best for pond hockey. As for snowstorms and the lovers of snowstorms, hasn’t been all that great despite the cold but still plenty of winter in front of you, perhaps more snow flies in February. It sure did beginning 10 years ago Friday….the start of our historic snow blitz when Boston picked up 94″ of snow in just 30 days. Epic.

~JR