Still Warm for Veteran’s Day, Cooler By Friday

7Weather- Clouds move in late tonight ahead of our next chance of rain. Most of the daylight hours are dry on Veteran’s Day, and then showers move in throughout the evening.

Wednesday starts with a mix of clouds and sun, and then it eventually becomes overcast as we get closer to sunset. It will be mild in the morning in the low 60s, and then most areas make it into the low 70s around lunch time. It looks like there could be a spot shower around 5 PM, but the better chance for showers comes after after 7 PM. Expect on and off rain Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Thursday’s forecast is still a little tricky. A low pressure system develops south of us, and could bring a few showers. It looks like the best chance for rain is south of the Pike throughout the morning. If this low pressure system moves towards us just a bit more than forecasted, then there will be on and off rain for most.

Temperatures look to get into the low 60s around lunch time, and then they drop into the 50s by sunset.

After that, we go back to normal, November highs. Friday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday has plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.