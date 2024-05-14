The rest of your Tuesday will continue to be picturesque. Temperatures will cool to the 60s this evening with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Skies will eventually become mostly cloudy.

Unfortunately, the mostly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the day tomorrow. That will drop our high temperatures to the low to mid 70s — still pretty warm for this time of year. The clouds will produce some random, isolated sprinkles or light rain showers any time of the day. It wouldn’t hurt to have an umbrella handy.

If you’re heading downtown for the Celtics game, it’ll be warm at the start but you might want a light jacket if you plan on staying out after the game.

Thursday we have chances for a couple of spotty showers again, which may bring down pollen levels just a tad. Friday, we dry back out and cool down significantly. This weekend, highs will reach the 60s and we can’t rule out isolated showers.