Not As Warm Monday, Starting The Week With Rain Chances

7Weather- It’s not as warm to kick off the week, and we’re looking at a few chances of rain.

Monday starts mild near 50º. There will be lots of clouds around throughout the day, but the daylight hours look dry. The few peeks of sun that we do see will allow our inland areas to get into the mid and upper 60s. An onshore breeze will keep the coast cooler in the low 60s.

Showers arrive after 8 PM Monday evening. Expect on and off rain overnight.

There will be a few lingering showers Tuesday morning, but we should be dry by lunch time. It remains mainly cloudy the rest of the day, and highs reach into the low and mid 50s. Inland areas will have a light breeze, and areas along the coast will be windy at times.

Wednesday has another round of rain that arrives mid-day (11 AM – 1 PM). Showers will be on and off until after sunset.

The pick of the week is Thursday! The day might start cloudy, but skies quickly clear. Highs are in the low 60s. Friday has a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 60.