Not As Warm to Start the Week, But Still Good Weather

7Weather- What a weekend! Saturday and Sunday had plenty of sun, and warm temperatures. Most of us hit 80º on Sunday. That’s the warmest it has been since late September – early October.

Monday won’t be as warm, but overall, it will be a nice, spring day. If you’re up early, there will be some extra clouds around, especially along and south of the Pike. It quickly clears up, and temperatures jump into the low 60s by 9 AM.

Highs are hit around lunch time in the upper 60s to low 70s, and then clouds and a few showers drop us into the mid 60s by 3 PM. The window for showers, or an isolated downpour, is from 3-7 PM.

It’s a bit cooler Tuesday, but still a nice day! Highs reach into the upper 50s and it’s beezy.

Inland areas reach into the mid and upper 50s on Wednesday, but an east wind coming from the water will keep the coast near 50.

Showers move in Wednesday night, and could stick around into parts of Thursday. The week ends with a mix of sun and clouds, and highs near 60.

Next weekend it looking cooler. Saturday could have a spot shower with temperatures struggling to get to 50. Sunday starts near freezing, and we only get into the mid 40s.