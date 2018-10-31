Not So Scary

Happy Halloween folks! Fortunately, for the Trick or Treaters and for the Sox parade, we have the weather on our side! After a frosty start to the day, the numbers do jump up to near 50 by the start of the Parade, and stay in the 50s this evening for the little ghosts and goblins running around.

Tomorrow, some showers break out as highs hold in the 50s for most, although reach the 60s near the South Coast.

Friday into Saturday morning features more rain, with it being locally heavy Friday night and Saturday morning. Right now, it looks like we’ll dry out mid to late morning Saturday, yielding to a mostly dry afternoon too. Sunday is cool and dry. Clocks Fall back 1 hour this weekend too!

@clamberton7 – twitter