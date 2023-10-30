Mother Nature had a case of the Mondays today with cloudy skies, rain, and cooler temperatures to kick off the week. While the sun may come back tomorrow, temperatures will head the other direction! The rain we had today was all thanks to a cold front and man, it’s a potent one! While we’ll break into almost clear blue skies tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to make it to 50°!

The good news for the kiddos trick-or-treating tomorrow is you won’t have to worry about any rain gear! That said it will be chilly, so you’ll probably want a layer or two underneath the costumes. With clear skies and light wind, temperatures will fall pretty quickly. The light wind will be nice so there’s not a wind chill, but clear skies and light wind are what we need for temperatures to drop like a rock. And when you only start in the 40s, it’ll be a quick drop to the 30s tomorrow evening.

Whether it’s the cold rain today, or the the chilly temperatures tomorrow, it could always be worse. In fact on this day in 2020, just three years ago, we had snow! And not just a little snow. Boston picked up 4.3″ of snow, which may not seem like a lot from a winter mindset but for October it was! It was the daily record for the day, the snowiest October day on record, and set us up for the snowiest October on record for Boston!

While much of this blog is about the inbound chilly air, we should actually be talking about all the warm air because this October was full of it! The second half of last week through Saturday were incredibly warm! We went back closer to average Sunday and today, but we’ll keep falling and spend the next few days on the other side of average with highs stuck in the 40s.

Those four warm days last week were enough to catapult us to 5th place for warmest October on record! And catapult is what we did. Before Wednesday, we were in 21st place. Those four warm days shot us into 5th. With today and tomorrow being close to and below average, we’ll likely lose our top 5 spot, but it should be enough to keep us in the top 10 warmest Octobers.

With how warm this month has been, just about every town in the area has been frost free and most definitely freeze free. For airport reporting locations across the area, Jaffrey was the only one to drop to 32°. That will change for more of us this week. A few mornings will likely bring frost to many backyards, with a freeze possible for a lot of on Thursday morning.