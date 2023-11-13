It was cold this morning! Everybody woke up to their coldest morning of the season so far!

Not only was it our coldest morning of the season, but the last time there was a morning that was colder than this, you’d have to go back to February!

November has had a lot of chill, too. It’s only our third month of the year so far that’s running below normal. And coming off of a toasty October, it probably feels even more chilly than it otherwise would.

We’ll keep the chill going over the next few days, but it won’t be as cold as it was today. Increasing clouds this evening and tonight will limit our cooling. So instead of waking up in then teens, most of us should wake up to temperatures near 30°. But with more clouds overhead tomorrow, we won’t warm up as fast. So despite the warmer start, it’ll still be cool in the afternoon. It’ll be another below average day tomorrow.

We’ll get a few more of those blue squares that are becoming oh-so-common this month over the next few days, but there is a warm up in store as we get closer to the weekend.

In actuality, the temperatures we had today and will have over the next couple of days are more mid-November like that what we’ll have for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Temperatures now, in the 40s, are not too far off of our normal high of 52°. But by the time we round out the work week we’ll have a shot at 60° for at least one, if not a couple of days!