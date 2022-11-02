The drying out process started overnight as winds out of the north kicked in, helping lower the humidity and eroding the cloud cover in place. With that in mind, we’ll start today off with quite a bit of sunshine and that sunshine will hold strong through the day. Temps this afternoon run in the low 60s coast, mid to upper 60s inland.



We’ll chill out a bit tonight with temps back into the 30s and 40s by daybreak tomorrow. Although the start is cooler, the finish is close to where we finish today, just a couple degrees off. Near 60 at the coast, near 65 inland will be the highs.



As high pressure slides over us, then to our south, winds turn west to southwest this weekend. That’ll allow temps to jump up into the 70s. Near 75 is in the cards Saturday and Sunday as we get close to record territory. The records to beat in Boston on Saturday is 79 and 73 on Sunday.

Monday is still very warm, in the 70s, but we’ll likely have more clouds and even a few isolated showers possible. The trend to cool back off a bit is there on Election Day with temps in the 60s. It does look dry then too.