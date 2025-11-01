We turn the calendar to November today, and the month is off to a windy start! Since midnight, gusts have peaked 45 to near 60 mph in some spots.

An area of low pressure continues to spin north of the Canadian Maritimes. That’s the system that brought the rain Thursday into Friday. It will continue to move away from us and allow high pressure to settle in before the weekend is done. Our pressure gradient won’t be as strong and thus the wind won’t either.

Most of today it stays windy with gusts near/above 30 mph for a lot of us. Some occasional gusts to 40 mph are possible. This evening the wind won’t be as strong, and the wind will relax overnight, especially inland.

That being said, the wind is your excuse to avoid the to-do list including any yard work today 🙂 Save it for tomorrow!

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s this morning. This afternoon it stays cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Overnight, the skies are mainly clear and the wind relaxes inland. That will allow temperatures to drop near and below freezing.

After the cold start, it’s another cool day tomorrow. Highs will mainly be in the low/mid 50s under mostly sunshine. There will be less wind too. Another perfect football forecast at Gillette!

Our next chance for showers returns Monday into early Tuesday morning. There’s another chance for showers Wednesday into Thursday. Behind that system, it will be windy too. High temperatures stay cooler next week in the 50s.

Here’s a closer look at what the month of November can bring…

Enjoy the sunshine this weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black