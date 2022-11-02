What a beautiful day and start to November! Highs today were close to 70° for many of us. Typical highs are in the 50s which left us around 15° above average!

Tomorrow will be more of the same. Temperatures will be about 5-ish degrees cooler but it’s a similar warm and sunny day.

So you can call tomorrow a “cool down” if you want but we’ll still be way above average. Then from there we really turn things up as we head to the 70s over the weekend!

Records for both Saturday and Sunday are in the 70s but it’s more likely we’ll break records Sunday than Saturday. These are the current records as they stand for Boston and Worcester.

While a 70° is not uncommon in November, several 70° is a little more unusual. For most towns, the average number of 70° days in November is 1. It’s the second of the month and Bedford has already seen that (today) and we have more to come. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday all have the possibility/likelihood of hitting 70°.

Also this weekend is the dreaded time change. Maybe it’s dreaded. If you’re a morning person you’ll probably appreciate the earlier sun rises but of course the price is 4pm sunsets through next spring.