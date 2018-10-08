Now Hurricane Michael

Since yesterday, Michael has been increased to a Category 1 Hurricane spinning in the Gulf of Mexico. As it sits in warm Gulf waters, it will provide plenty of fuel for this storm to continue rapid development over the next few days. The current forecast by the National Hurricane Center is for this to rapidly become a Category 3 storm and move toward the Panhandle of Florida, eventually making landfall Wednesday afternoon. There are currently Hurricane watches and warnings posted from the Mississippi River Delta through the Big Bend of Florida and down to Tampa.

After making landfall, it will still be a storm to watch as it *COULD* have an impact on the weather here in New England. It does look likely that we’ll see some rain – possibly heavy – Thursday evening and overnight. Beyond that, it will depend on the track of the storm. We are currently on the fringe where a few miles out to sea will drastically reduce our impacts, however a few miles closer to land could mean a soggy Friday. We’ll be watching.