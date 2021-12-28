Thankfully for us here in New England the jet stream is fashioned in such a way that all the big storms are focused across the western part of the United States and it looks to remain that way for the remainder of the Holiday Week. Even tho the big storms are focused out west they do still travel in our direction. Case and point last night (Monday night). We had a weak (disturbance in the The Force) which did bring a few snow showers along with some patchy light freezing rain. A bit slick early Tuesday but a distant memory by Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and temps reaching the mid 40s!

Check out tonight’s weather map…another storm.

Low Pressure Back toward Indiana with High Pressure up near Montreal. Some times, a setup like this can bring a plowable snow to New England but not tonight. That High Pressure be like Gandoff…

Soooo…..Much ado about nothing. A few isolated snow showers overnight with the highest chance of any snow showers amounting to anything across the MA/CT border. You can see that spelled out in the snowfall potential map here…

That system is gone tomorrow but the clouds from that system linger through the day so plan on mostly cloudy skies. Another weak/nuisance weather system is in here for Thursday afternoon and into Friday. There is no arctic air (let alone cold air) for this next storm so it will only be about a few rain showers. Relatively mild air dominates for the remainder of the year…

Not a good look for winter weather enthusiasts but good for Holiday travel plans as well as First Night festivities. Here is an early look at First Night weather…

All in all, not a bad setup for preferring to be outside with family and friends on Friday night.

Enjoy the rest of your Holiday Break!

~JR