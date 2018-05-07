Ocean Breezes and Sneezes

Monday morning usually starts with a foggy and groggy mind, but this Monday morning is also starting with a foggy and groggy weather set-up. Humidity ran close to 100% last night and with little wind, locally dense fog to formed. While fog reduces visibility for a few hours this morning, overall, today will be a nice day as morning fog and lows clouds breaks for a mix of clouds and sun.



It’ll be dry through the afternoon, however, it’ll also be cool as temps run in the mid 50s and the coast and low to mid 60s inland. The theme of cooler at the coast will be present throughout much of the 7 day forecast, although today will be the coolest of the next several days.

High pressure wobbling around New England will keep us rain-free for a while, with just a spot shower or two Thursday night/early Friday AM.



The down side to all the dry air is the pollen going to the upside. If allergies have been getting to you recently, the weather won’t help that out much going forward.



Have a great day.

