After a mostly sunny and dry weekend for the first time in two months, we’re tracking a chance of some ocean-effect snow showers Monday night.

Although most of Monday is dry and sunny, after sunset clouds start to develop over the ocean with some snow showers to follow for coastal areas.

These ocean effect snow showers will be similar to what we had last week, and could produce a light snow accumulation for some on Tuesday.

The best chance to see light accumulation in your area will be along the South Shore and Cape, where up to 1 inch of snow is possible.

The rest of the area away from the coastline can expect the sunshine to stick around most of the week with seasonable temperatures.