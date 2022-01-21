For most of us today was a cold day. For a small group of us, it was a snow globe! We fired up the ocean effect snow machine and picked up a few inches on the South Shore and Cape. The cold air that most of had is what fueled these snow showers. That cold air moves over the relatively warmer ocean waters. The wind today was perfectly placed for a long fetch over the open Atlantic which gave the snow showers plenty of time to develop and grow. This is also why they are pinned to such a small location.

We’ll keep the snow machine fired up with northeast winds tonight and tomorrow morning. The same areas can expect AN ADDITIONAL 1-3″ of snow over the next 24 (or less) hours.

Because these bands are so isolated and you can go from one town to the next with drastic differences, a winter weather advisory is in effect. It’s not for an overwhelming amount of snow, but rather pockets of poor travel and reduced visibility later today, tonight and tomorrow.

For many of us it was a cold day. In fact one of THE coldest this winter for both Boston and Worcester and that’s for both the high and low temperatures today.

With today’s cold, the month of January to date is now sitting below average, though just barely.

We have more cold air on the way this weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 20s with a cold start on Saturday. Sunday is the pick of the weekend with temperatures returning to the 30s.