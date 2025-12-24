Good morning! You may be waking up to a bit of snow on the ground out there, so take it slow on any secondary, unplowed roads this morning.

While most of us will be pretty quiet for today, there will be a few rain and snow showers in eastern Massachusetts this morning and afternoon, primarily along the coastline. Thankfully, this shouldn’t interrupt travel too much as accumulations should stay below an inch.

Otherwise, it’ll be chilly and windy! Winds will peak later this morning with gusts over 30-35 mph inland, and for the Cape topping 40 mph at times.

High temperatures will reach the upper 30s with a few spots touching the low 40s.

For your Christmas eve (evening) we’ll be quiet and cold.

For Christmas Day, again a quiet day for most of us with the low-end chance for an isolated rain or snow shower.

Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning with afternoon highs jumping up into the upper 30s.

Friday is looking bitter cold! We’ll be down to the teens in the morning with afternoon highs not making it out of the LOW 20s. Skies will become mostly cloudy, and we’re tracking a chance for some light snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Later Saturday we dry back out with mostly cloudy skies, lows in the teens and highs only in the upper 20s.

Our next chance for some wintry mix showers comes Sunday night into Monday morning. Stay tuned and Happy Holidays!