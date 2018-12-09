Ocean Effect Snow Possible Wednesday

7Weather- The dry and chilly pattern continues to kick off the week, and then there is a chance for ocean effect snow mid-week.

A weak cold front moves through the area Monday morning, making it breezy at times. Really, all it does is keep the air chilly to kick off the week with highs in the mid-30s. Tuesday is a copy and paste with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-30s.

A low pressure swirls offshore Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, giving some of us the chance for ocean effect snow showers.

Whether or not we see snow showers in the immediate coastline and in the Cape and Islands will be determined by the track of the low. If it moves a bit more offshore than expected then we will not get any precipitation, but if it follows the track models are currently showing, then we will see snow showers.

We are not expecting much accumulation as it is the back end of this system. At most, Cape Cod could see a quick dusting.

Thursday will be cold with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Friday will be warmer and closer to average with highs in the upper 40s. The day starts with some sunshine and then it gradually gets cloudy.

Rain moves in Saturday and there could be periods of rain through most of the day. It also looks to be windy with the higher wind gusts in the morning.