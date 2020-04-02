Ocean Storm Brings Gusty Winds, Rain, and Coastal Flooding Through Friday

The low pressure that is churning well off the coast of southern New England will give us a glancing blow with gusty winds, coastal flooding, and rain for Friday. Great day to stay indoors.

Let’s break it down by impacts:

STRONG WINDS

A High Wind Warning has been issued for the Cape and Islands for Friday for gusts up to 60 MPH, while a Wind Advisory has been issued for the eastern coastline of Massachusetts for gusts up to 50 MPH.

The winds will start to noticeably pick up this evening, continuing overnight into Friday with the strongest gusts felt along the coast and the Cape and Islands. Cape Ann, Gloucester and the Cape and Islands could see gusts up to 60 MPH Friday, with gusts farther inland between 25-40 MPH.

COASTAL FLOOD THREAT

A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for the eastern coastline MA around Friday morning’s high tide (7AM) due to the onshore winds, battering waves, and rain. Highest chance for flooding is for Nantucket during Friday morning’s high tide.

RAIN TIMELINE

The rain bands move in later this evening and continue through the overnight hours. A few heavier downpours possible, but we’ll likely see steady rain through the overnight and for most of Friday.

A few showers could linger into early Saturday morning, otherwise we are tracking a drier weekend on tap, however, the clouds will be reluctant to move out Saturday.

As for how much rain we’ll see through Friday night, we’re looking at nearly an inch for Worcester and central MA to nearly an 1.5″ at the coast and especially for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands where the heavier downpours will likely set-up and linger.

Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend, yes, Sunday will be the better half of the weekend days as we tap into some sunshine and highs into the upper 50s inland, slightly cooler at the coast – a great day to get some fresh air, open the windows. If you want to take a walk outdoors, just remember to keep your distance from others.

60s return Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies before a cool down slides in for the middle of the next work week.