October Weather This Weekend

While we could have used much more rain, some towns across the Cape and Islands did get a drink for the lawns as 0.10-0.25″ fell there. Not drought busting for sure, but at least wet down the dusty grounds. In addition to some rain, the winds of change are certainly upon us as cooler air heads in.

Feeling the chill? Well, not too chilly yet this morning as temps start in the upper 50s to near 60. However, the temperatures won’t be going up that much either today with afternoon temps in the low to mid 60s. Clouds breaks for some sun this afternoon as a gusty breeze continues, especially at the coasts, where gusts 20-35mph prevail, strongest across the Cape and Islands late-day.

The weekend is chilly, mid-October cool, with highs near 60 and lows in the 30s and 40s. Great apple picking weather though!

We’ll likely have some patchy frost in the burbs Sunday morning with more widespread frost deep inland.

Teddy will track close to Bermuda Monday morning, and then move north early next week. An upper level trough will likely slow Teddy down and pull it a bit westward on Tuesday, a bit closer to our coast. While I don’t expect a direct impact here, it’ll be close enough to at least throw back big waves, rough seas, and minor coastal flooding and beach erosion thanks in part to astronomical high tides. The risk for heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are high across Nova Scotia Tuesday into Wednesday.