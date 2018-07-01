Official Heat Wave For Boston!

Happy Sunday and happy 1st day of July!

It didn’t take long for the temperature to reach 90 degrees at Boston’s Logan Airport this morning. In fact, it is the 3rd consecutive day Boston has hit 90 making it an official heat wave! Also, it is only the fourth time the city has seen 90 degrees or above this year, a number which will likely double by week’s end!

With that being said, the humidity will be oppressive which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Excessive Heat Warning & Heat Advisory for portions of interior southern New England…sea breeze gives a bit of relief to the coastline which is why there are no current advisories. What does this all mean? Add the oppressive humidity and the temperature together and you may potentially see heat indices as high as 108 degrees…in other words, that’s what the air will feel like! You’ll definitely want to seek the beach or a pool this afternoon or perhaps just lay low at home with the air conditioner on. Also, check on any elderly people to make sure they are okay and drink lots of water.

This hot & humid pattern will continue right through the Independence Day holiday and the rest of the work week so please do your best to stay cool! As far as precipitation goes, an isolated storm possible Tuesday afternoon and a better chance on the 4th…right now, it looks like much of those (if they even develop) should be out of here in time for the fireworks Wednesday night. A cold front will finally bring relief by the end of the week along with some showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

~David

