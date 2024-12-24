Not to jump the gun, but with plenty of snow on the ground, colder temperatures to prohibit melting, and a fresh new coating on the way for today, Boston will finally have a white Christmas this year! There’s an actual definition for a white Christmas, and that is 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am on Christmas morning.

The last time Boston had a white Christmas was 2009, so 15 years ago! In 2017 Boston recorded snow on Christmas day, but there wasn’t that 1″ of snow on the ground at 7am.

And you’ll see a few more flakes flying today. It won’t add up to much, just a fresh coating for most of us. The best chance of maybe getting 1-2″ will be the highest terrain in Worcester county. Even there, you see the 1-3″ contour, but I’d expect 1″ to MAYBE 2″ in a few spots. It’s not much, just enough to freshen everything up from last Friday’s snow.

The little band of snow is light and fast moving — a clipper that’ll do just that, clip us. We’ll have the light snow this morning, drying out in the afternoon with sunshine developing as well. Temperatures will climb to the 30s today which is still below average, but after the last several days, it’ll probably feel mild. Thankfully there’s not a ton of wind, so like yesterday not much (if any) wind chill today.

Aside from this morning’s light snow that could create some slower travel and a few slick spots, the travel forecast for the rest of the week is smooth sailing for your holiday travel plans.