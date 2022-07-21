Whether you liked it or not, we officially had our first heat wave of the summer with temperatures around Massachusetts hitting 90 degrees for the third day in a row.

But we’re not done with the heat yet. In fact it’s going to get HOTTER before it cools down. The heat will peak on Sunday when feels like temperatures could hit 105°.

Even through the stretch of 90s continue, this is still considered only one heat wave. Even with six consecutive days, we’re still at our one and only heat wave of the year.