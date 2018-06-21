Officially Summer

Folks, we did it, we made it to summer as of 6:07 this morning. Feel any different? How will you enjoy your extra second of daylight today? 🙂

All jokes aside, it’ll be a solid start to summer, not perfect, but solid. Temps this afternoon run near 70 at the coast to near 80 inland. With just a bit of moisture and some instability, a few isolated showers likely pop up, but they’ll be few and far between so much of the day is dry.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies prevails with temps in the upper 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland.

While I’m not expecting a washout, Saturday may be more like a summer bummer as temps hold in the 60s with lots of clouds and scattered showers. Sunday brings warmth and humidity, temps in the 80s away from the south coast, and still the risk of a passing shower/storm. We’ll catch our dry hours too!

Have a great day.

